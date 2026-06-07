Canadian Prime Minister to visit Ireland next week

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Ireland next week.

He’ll meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Dublin, in what will be the first official visit of a Canadian prime minister to Ireland in nearly a decade.

Mr. Carney will then travel to Mayo, where he’ll meet President Catherine Connolly.

In a statement, his office says he’ll focus on deepening the long-standing cultural ties between both countries, as well as expanding ties across agri-food, digital innovation, AI, pharmaceuticals, and climate.