Líonra Leitir Ceanainn invites young families to a story telling session (in Irish) with Eithne Ní Ghallchobhair this Saturday 7 May at 1pm in the Líonra Office at 7 Castle Street. This event is organised as part of the Comhaltas County Fleadh festivities.

We are also encouraging as many as possible to book tickets for the film An Cailín Ciúin at 8:30pm in Century Cinema on Thursday 12 May and to join us afterwards in Backstage Bar & Grill for a chat.