Donegal Mountain Rescue Team volunteer call out

The DMRT is seeking expressions of interest from volunteers.

To express your interest please fill out the following survey which closes Wednesday evening: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCM3DM8?fbclid=IwAR3nB7RPO-FzFDtqD-8eDf4eRp2AZq39Yc_udIhISjlyecW621che2v2fB0

Previous hillwalking experience required. Those who meet criteria will be contacted.

DMRT provide an emergency response, remote environment and extreme terrain, search and rescue service. The team is comprised completely of volunteers who are on call 24hours a day, 364 days a year and is funded entirely by grants and public donations.