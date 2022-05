A Donegal Senator has warned the Taoiseach that conversations in Northern Ireland cannot be one-sided and highlighted the need for more engagement with the unionist community.

Senator Niall Blaney speaking during the latest sitting of the Good Friday Agreement committee raised the need for constructive outreach between communities in the North.

In response to the Fianna Fail spokesperson on Northern Ireland, Micheal Martin says the creation of a unthreatening space is vital: