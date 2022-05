The government is spending up to €24 million on preparing for a possible flu pandemic.

Ministers have backed a deal that will give Ireland access to 1.8 million extra vaccines.

The initial cost is €5 million – and the full €24 million will only be spent if a flu pandemic is declared.

Donegal doctor Denis McCauley, who is Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP Committee, says it’s money well spent after the Covid crisis: