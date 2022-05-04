Health Minister says delay in signing off NMH is to address concerns

The Health Minister says the decision to delay sign-off on the new National Maternity Hospital is to address people’s “very genuine concerns” about the project.

The relocation from Holles St. to the St Vincent’s campus has been the subject of controversy due to suggestions of possible religious interference in the delivery of services.

Cabinet will review it again in two weeks, and Stephen Donnelly has offered to answer questions about the move before the Oireachtas Health Committee.

He says there’ll be “multiple layers of protection” in place to ensure clinical and operational independence: