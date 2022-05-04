Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Health Minister says delay in signing off NMH is to address concerns

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Health Minister says the decision to delay sign-off on the new National Maternity Hospital is to address people’s “very genuine concerns” about the project.

The relocation from Holles St. to the St Vincent’s campus has been the subject of controversy due to suggestions of possible religious interference in the delivery of services.

Cabinet will review it again in two weeks, and Stephen Donnelly has offered to answer questions about the move before the Oireachtas Health Committee.

He says there’ll be “multiple layers of protection” in place to ensure clinical and operational independence:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

stephen donnelly 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Health Minister says delay in signing off NMH is to address concerns

4 May 2022
Speech-Therapy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 1,300 children waiting over a year for speech and language assessment

4 May 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘People must be able to supply neighbours and friends with turf’ – Minister McConalogue

4 May 2022
Woman with tissue and hot drink
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to spend €24m in preparation for possible flu pandemic

4 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

stephen donnelly 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Health Minister says delay in signing off NMH is to address concerns

4 May 2022
Speech-Therapy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 1,300 children waiting over a year for speech and language assessment

4 May 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘People must be able to supply neighbours and friends with turf’ – Minister McConalogue

4 May 2022
Woman with tissue and hot drink
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government to spend €24m in preparation for possible flu pandemic

4 May 2022
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nurses claim increase in violence and threats is result of overcrowding

4 May 2022
craigavon bridge
News, Top Stories

Craigavon Bridge inspection to take place later this month

4 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube