Over €360,000 in claims paid out for trips and falls in Donegal

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District is urging the Council to carry out a review of how small repair works on footpaths are dealt with.

It comes as latest figures show claims totalling €364,000 for trips and falls was paid out by the Council in the final quarter of last year.

There are currently 184 active claims against the local authority, 68 relating to slips and falls, 33 ranked in the high category of claims of over €250,000.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says the money paid out could be better spent in carrying out repairs: