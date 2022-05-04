Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Preparation and performance need to be right – Declan Bonner

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has an almost clean bill of health for Sunday’s Ulster Championship semi-final with Cavan in Clones.

Apart from Oisin Gallen, the rest of the players are available including the returning Odhran McFadden Ferry from suspension, which gives the management a slight selection headache for the weekend.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne will have full match commentary LIVE on Highland from St Tiernach’s Park in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.

Cavan pulled of a shock in beating Donegal in the 2020 Ulster Final but after a big win in the previous round over Armagh, Donegal will again be tagged as the favourites to return to the provincial decider.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner has been telling Oisin Kelly, they have to get the preparation and performance right to overcome the Breffni county:

