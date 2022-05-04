Pringle seeking Dail debate on latest HIQA Disability Services report

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is hoping to secure a Dail debate on the latest HIQA report on disability services in Donegal.

The report, published last Friday, found ‘poor oversight and governance’ of disability services at a local, regional and national level, following inspections at 18 HSE-run centres for people with disabilities in Donegal.

Deputy Pringle is seeking a debate under the Topical Issues banner either tonight or tomorrow.

He says while the centres are in Donegal, the issues raised go far beyond the county………….