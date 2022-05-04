Craigavon Bridge inspection to take place later this month

The Lower Deck of the Craigavon Bridge in Derry will be closed to traffic for several hours a day later this month.

It’s to facilitate a four day inspection of the bridge, which is set to commence on Tuesday May 17th.

The North’s Department for Infrastructure says the scheduled inspection of the bridge is required to facilitate monitoring of the condition of the structure and to determine if any maintenance works are necessary to protect its structural integrity.

The lower deck and the associated slip roads will close from 9:30am to 3.30pm daily from Tuesday May 17th to Friday May 20th. The lower deck footway will remain open for pedestrian use during the inspection.

Diversions via Craigavon Bridge Upper will be signposted from Victoria Road and Duke Street on the Waterside and from Foyle Street and the Foyle Embankment on the Cityside.

The department says road users should expect some delays while the diversions are in place, and are advised to allow additional time for their journeys.

Built in 1933, Craigavon Bridge is a Grade B+ listed structure. It’s the only double deck road bridge in Northern Ireland, and one of only a few throughout Europe.