We’ll need to be in tip top shape to beat Cavan – Maxi Curran

The Donegal senior ladies begin the Ulster Championship on Sunday when they play Cavan in the semi final in the first game of the big double header in Clones.

Oisin Kelly and Maureen O’Donnell will have full match commentary from St Tiernach’s Park in association with Henry McGinley & Sons Ltd Milford.

Donegal have had the upper hand on the Cavan ladies in recent seasons but Maxi Curran is fully aware they can cause his side problems.

A place in the Ulster Final against Armagh is up for grabs for the winner.

The county ladies boss has been looking ahead to the championship with Highland’s Oisin Kelly: