Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Watch: LOI Chat with Gavin Cullen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin


The latest round of games in the Premier Division of the League of Ireland continue on Friday with Finn Harps on the road at the Tallaght Stadium taking on the defending Champions Shamrock Rovers.

Harps go to Dublin missing key players including Elie Gael N’Zeyi, Dave Webster and Ryan Connolly.

Derry City have been flying high at the top of the Division and Bohemians will visit the league leaders on Friday.

In this weeks LOI Chat, Oisin Kelly was joined by former Harps keeper and captain Gavin Cullen:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man charged in relation to Skeoge Link Road incident in Derry

5 May 2022
radio desk
Audio, News, Top Stories

Radio did invaluable work during the pandemic – Report

5 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 May 2022
leo dail oct 14
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste in Donegal tomorrow

5 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man charged in relation to Skeoge Link Road incident in Derry

5 May 2022
radio desk
Audio, News, Top Stories

Radio did invaluable work during the pandemic – Report

5 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 May 2022
leo dail oct 14
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste in Donegal tomorrow

5 May 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

Six new regional health areas to be operational by 2024

5 May 2022
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Drop in unemployment rate

5 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube