‘No talks ongoing’ to resolve National Ambulance Strike

Around 20 members of the National Ambulance Service in Donegal have joined the picket at Letterkenny University Hospital, as a work stoppage is in place until 8am tomorrow morning.

The strike from workers is centred around pay and conditions.

Among the people on the picket is Ciaran Sheridan, an organiser with Siptu’s Health Division.

He says there is unity on the picket line, and denied a suggestion that talks are underway:

Sean Marley has worked with the ambulance service in Donegal for over 20 years.

He says there’s been significant change in that time: