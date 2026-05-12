Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

‘No talks ongoing’ to resolve National Ambulance Strike

Around 20 members of the National Ambulance Service in Donegal have joined the picket at Letterkenny University Hospital, as a work stoppage is in place until 8am tomorrow morning.

The strike from workers is centred around pay and conditions.

Among the people on the picket is Ciaran Sheridan, an organiser with Siptu’s Health Division.

He says there is unity on the picket line, and denied a suggestion that talks are underway:

Sean Marley has worked with the ambulance service in Donegal for over 20 years.

He says there’s been significant change in that time:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, May 12th

12 May 2026
protest ambo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donna Harper recalls ambulance crews’ efforts after Creeslough Tragedy

12 May 2026
buncrana enterprise
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding application set for new Buncrana enterprise centre

12 May 2026
Milford hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planning permission to redevelop the Old Milford Hotel granted

12 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, May 12th

12 May 2026
protest ambo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donna Harper recalls ambulance crews’ efforts after Creeslough Tragedy

12 May 2026
buncrana enterprise
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding application set for new Buncrana enterprise centre

12 May 2026
Milford hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planning permission to redevelop the Old Milford Hotel granted

12 May 2026
Jimmy Brogan-47
Top Stories, Audio, News

Cllr calls for public consultation on Donegal Town bar expansion

12 May 2026
LK Ambulance Picket
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘No talks ongoing’ to resolve National Ambulance Strike

12 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube