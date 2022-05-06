Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Counting gets underway in NI elections

Counting gets underway in the Northern Ireland Stormont Assembly elections this morning.

Turnout was down on the 2017 Stormont elections after something of a lacklustre campaign that could yet see a historic result.

If the actual voting mimics what the polls are saying Sinn Féin will be the largest party in Stormont for the first time, winning the right to nominate a First Minister.

The vote for the DUP is expected to have fallen while Naomi Long’s middle ground Alliance Party is hoping to benefit with a strong rise in its support.

Ballot boxes will be opened to be sorted and counted from 8am this morning with the first results expected early tomorrow afternoon.

Advertisement

