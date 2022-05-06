Counting gets underway in NI elections

Counting gets underway in the Northern Ireland Stormont Assembly elections this morning.

Turnout was down on the 2017 Stormont elections after something of a lacklustre campaign that could yet see a historic result.

If the actual voting mimics what the polls are saying Sinn Féin will be the largest party in Stormont for the first time, winning the right to nominate a First Minister.

The vote for the DUP is expected to have fallen while Naomi Long’s middle ground Alliance Party is hoping to benefit with a strong rise in its support.

Ballot boxes will be opened to be sorted and counted from 8am this morning with the first results expected early tomorrow afternoon.