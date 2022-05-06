“Nationalists wanted to give the DUP a kick” – Eastwood

As Sinn Fein looks set to become the largest party in the Stormont Assembly, the SDLP leader says it’s clear that nationalism has decided to give the DUP a kick in this week’s elections.

With no seats filled yet, exit polls suggest the Alliance Party will make gains, while the DUP and UUP are in line to lose seats.

The SDLP vote is also down, with leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood suggesting the prospect of a nationalist First Minister means some of his voters have lent their backing to Sinn Féin.

However, he says nothing has been decided yet………….