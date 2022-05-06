Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

“Nationalists wanted to give the DUP a kick” – Eastwood

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

As Sinn Fein looks set to become the largest party in the Stormont Assembly, the SDLP leader says it’s clear that nationalism has decided to give the DUP a kick in this week’s elections.

With no seats filled yet, exit polls suggest the Alliance Party will make gains, while the DUP and UUP are in line to lose seats.

The SDLP vote is also down, with leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood suggesting the prospect of a nationalist First Minister means some of his voters have lent their backing to Sinn Féin.

However, he says nothing has been decided yet………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Nationalists wanted to give the DUP a kick” – Eastwood

6 May 2022
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Three arrests following morning fight in Sion Mills

6 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

6 May 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Parked cars damaged in hit and run incident in Letterkenny

6 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Nationalists wanted to give the DUP a kick” – Eastwood

6 May 2022
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Three arrests following morning fight in Sion Mills

6 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

6 May 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Parked cars damaged in hit and run incident in Letterkenny

6 May 2022
Elderly Woman in Cold Weather - Dec 2010
News

5.6% of households experienced ‘great difficulty’ making ends meet – CSO

6 May 2022
Sammy Wilson
News

DUP refuses to confirm if it will enter Assembly if SF secure First Minister

6 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube