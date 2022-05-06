Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch GAA Preview: Donegal v Cavan – Martin McHugh and Dermot McCabe

Donegal and Cavan will lock horns this weekend for a place in the 2022 Ulster Senior Championship Final.

St Tiernach’s Park in Clones will host their semi final meeting on Sunday with Donegal having a score to settle after losing to the Breffni men in the provincial final two years ago.

Donegal go into the tie following a huge win over Armagh in Ballybofey while Cavan came into the championship as Division 4 champions and kicked off their camping with a 13 point win over Antrim.

Declan Bonner’s side will be seen as favourites for the game but on past experience they know Cavan can be trouble.

On the big game preview Oisin Kelly was joined by two All Stars from Donegal and Cavan in Martin McHugh and Dermot McCabe:

