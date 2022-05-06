Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Work ongoing to develop review of safeguarding at disability centres in Donegal

The Disabilities Minister says work is continuing in conjunction with the Department of Health and Department of Equality to develop a review of safeguarding at disability centres in Donegal.

Minister Anne Rabbitte has this week called for an independent review of the facilities to be carried out.

She was speaking in the Dail last night during a topical issue debate on a HIQA report published last week which identified a number of governance and safeguarding shortcomings during inspections at 18 HSE-run disability centres in Donegal.

The debate also heard further calls for the Brandon Report to be published.

Minister Rabbitte says work is ongoing with regard to ensuring the protection of service users:

