Eirgrid points to renewable energy opportunities in NW

Eirgrid says there are huge opportunities for the North West in terms of renewable energy.

Recent roadshows held in Letterkenny and Donegal Town heard of plans to reach a target of 80% of Ireland’s electricity coming from renewable sources within the coming years.

In order to achieve up to 80% clean electricity by 2030, EirGrid needs to add more energy from renewable sources, such as wind and sun, to the power system, to do so, the grid needs to be strengthened and made more flexible.

EirGrid saysDonegal is in line for extensive investment in this redevelopment, with several new projects required to address new renewable generation in the North West region.

Head of Public Engagement with EirGrid, Sinead Dooley says the attendance at the roadshows and level of engagement showed that the people of Donegal want to be part of a cleaner energy future in a way that can also benefit them.

She says, EirGrid will look at how extra grid capacity can support balanced regional development.