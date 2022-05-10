Formal warning issued to IW on back of noise complaints in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council’s Water & Environment section has issued a formal warning letter to Irish Water on foot of complaints from residents of Thorndale in Letterkenny.

The complaints relate to the noise emanating from the Water Treatment Facility at Magherennan.

Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District members were told today that Irish Water has already completed some works to mitigate the situation, with more due for completion by the end of May.

The issue was raised today by Cllr Gerry McMonagle. He’s happy that the issue is being addressed: