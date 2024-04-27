Graves attacked overnight in Derry City Cemetery

A number of graves have been vandalised overnight in the City Cemetery in Derry.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed the serious incident in which and wreaths and momentums removed and damaged.

It happened in the Kildrum section of the site.

While the council says its currently not aware of any damage to headstones, relatives who identify this on their family grave are asked to bring this to the attention to the cemetery staff.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the PSNI.