Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Saoirse McHugh to contest European elections

Saoirse McHugh is to run for a Midlands North West seat in the upcoming European elections as an Independent.

The former Green Party candidate is the latest for put her name in the ring, saying it’s not a decision she has made lightly.

Top Stories

city cemetery derry
News, Top Stories

Graves attacked overnight in Derry City Cemetery

27 April 2024
SAOIRSE MCHUGH
News, Top Stories

Saoirse McHugh to contest European elections

27 April 2024
Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister to welcome letter that could see pollock fishing reinstated

27 April 2024
pharmacy
News, Top Stories

Over 90% of pharmacists report burnout

27 April 2024
