Saoirse McHugh to contest European elections

Saoirse McHugh is to run for a Midlands North West seat in the upcoming European elections as an Independent.
The former Green Party candidate is the latest for put her name in the ring, saying it’s not a decision she has made lightly.
Saoirse McHugh is to run for a Midlands North West seat in the upcoming European elections as an Independent.
The former Green Party candidate is the latest for put her name in the ring, saying it’s not a decision she has made lightly.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland