Marine Minister to welcome letter that could see pollock fishing reinstated

The Minister for the Marine is welcoming a letter he is due to receive in relation to a regulation that could enable inshore fishers to catch pollock.

There was a ban imposed due to depleting stocks.

The letter is off the back of a meeting between an Arranmore fishing family and European officials in Strasbourg earlier this week.

Minister Charlie McConalouge says it was his understanding that the scientific advice had to be adhered to in relation to the fish levels, but any move that can be made to aid fishing families is a positive one: