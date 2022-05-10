Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Irish energy prices among the highest in the EU

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Irish households are paying around 250 more for electricity than our European neighbours.

New Eurostat figures, compiled before the war in Ukraine, show electricity prices here were already 26% higher than the EU average and taxes weren’t to blame.

The Eurostat analysis published in the Irish Independent shows Ireland has the 4th most expensive electricity costs in the EU – with only Germany, Denmark and Belgium more expensive.

We’re paying around 250 euro more each year than the EU average , however the figures were compiled before the war in Ukraine and so don’t reflect the latest energy crisis which could see Irish households paying an extra 800 euro a year because of recent price hikes.

Although taxes and Government levies here are regularly criticised they are not the reason Irish consumers are paying more.

Darragh Cassidy from the price comparison website Bonkers.ie is quoted as saying that once those charges are excluded, net electricity prices here are 60% above the EU average – suggesting the prices charged by suppliers in Ireland are THE most expensive charged in the European Union.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

arrotek 2
News, Top Stories

100 new jobs announced for Sligo

10 May 2022
eurostat
News, Top Stories

Irish energy prices among the highest in the EU

10 May 2022
eirgrid
News, Top Stories

Eirgrid points to renewable energy opportunities in NW

10 May 2022
Dungloe_Public_Services_sm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emergency Housing meeting taking place in Glenties MD

10 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

arrotek 2
News, Top Stories

100 new jobs announced for Sligo

10 May 2022
eurostat
News, Top Stories

Irish energy prices among the highest in the EU

10 May 2022
eirgrid
News, Top Stories

Eirgrid points to renewable energy opportunities in NW

10 May 2022
Dungloe_Public_Services_sm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emergency Housing meeting taking place in Glenties MD

10 May 2022
Killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Killybegs crisis renders Shared Island brand ‘hypocritical’ – MacLochlainn

10 May 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

17 year old injured in Glen collision has passed away

10 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube