Irish energy prices among the highest in the EU

Irish households are paying around 250 more for electricity than our European neighbours.

New Eurostat figures, compiled before the war in Ukraine, show electricity prices here were already 26% higher than the EU average and taxes weren’t to blame.

The Eurostat analysis published in the Irish Independent shows Ireland has the 4th most expensive electricity costs in the EU – with only Germany, Denmark and Belgium more expensive.

We’re paying around 250 euro more each year than the EU average , however the figures were compiled before the war in Ukraine and so don’t reflect the latest energy crisis which could see Irish households paying an extra 800 euro a year because of recent price hikes.

Although taxes and Government levies here are regularly criticised they are not the reason Irish consumers are paying more.

Darragh Cassidy from the price comparison website Bonkers.ie is quoted as saying that once those charges are excluded, net electricity prices here are 60% above the EU average – suggesting the prices charged by suppliers in Ireland are THE most expensive charged in the European Union.