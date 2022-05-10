Killybegs crisis renders Shared Island brand ‘hypocritical’ – MacLochlainn

A Donegal TD says the ongoing controversy surrounding fish weighing in Killybegs is costing South West Donegal dearly in terms of money and jobs, and requires direct intervention from the Taoiseach.

In-factory weighing permits have been removed by the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority from two processors after catches were landed in Derry. The SFPA subsequently deemed Derry to be ‘outside of Ireland’, a fact which Sinn Fein Marine Spokesperson Padraig MacLochlainn says suggests Michael Martin’s ‘Shared Island’ brand is a hypocritical designation .

Deputy MacLochlainn says untold damage will be done if action is not taken…………