Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Killybegs crisis renders Shared Island brand ‘hypocritical’ – MacLochlainn

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A Donegal TD says the ongoing controversy surrounding fish weighing in Killybegs is costing South West Donegal dearly in terms of money and jobs, and requires direct intervention from the Taoiseach.

In-factory weighing permits have been removed by the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority from two processors after catches were landed in Derry. The SFPA subsequently deemed Derry to be ‘outside of Ireland’, a fact which Sinn Fein Marine Spokesperson Padraig MacLochlainn says suggests Michael Martin’s ‘Shared Island’ brand is a hypocritical designation .

Deputy MacLochlainn says untold damage will be done if action is not taken…………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

10 May 2022
BEAR RUN 74 RAISES 10K!. . . . . .Keith ‘Bear’ Gamble pictured at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s HQ on Monday last with the Mayor, Graham Warke, to hand over a cheque for £10,172.00, proceeds of the recent ‘Bear Run 74’. The Trust is the Mayor’s chosen charity for this year and another number of events are to be held before the end of his year as the city and district’s first citizen. Included is Christoper Cooper, manager, FDST, staff and service users. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News

Bear Run 74 raises €11,900 for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

10 May 2022
arrotek 2
News, Top Stories

100 new jobs announced for Sligo

10 May 2022
eurostat
News, Top Stories

Irish energy prices among the highest in the EU

10 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

10 May 2022
BEAR RUN 74 RAISES 10K!. . . . . .Keith ‘Bear’ Gamble pictured at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s HQ on Monday last with the Mayor, Graham Warke, to hand over a cheque for £10,172.00, proceeds of the recent ‘Bear Run 74’. The Trust is the Mayor’s chosen charity for this year and another number of events are to be held before the end of his year as the city and district’s first citizen. Included is Christoper Cooper, manager, FDST, staff and service users. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News

Bear Run 74 raises €11,900 for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

10 May 2022
arrotek 2
News, Top Stories

100 new jobs announced for Sligo

10 May 2022
eurostat
News, Top Stories

Irish energy prices among the highest in the EU

10 May 2022
eirgrid
News, Top Stories

Eirgrid points to renewable energy opportunities in NW

10 May 2022
Dungloe_Public_Services_sm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emergency Housing meeting taking place in Glenties MD

10 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube