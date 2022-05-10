Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
US ambassador supports the undocumented Irish

The US Ambassador to Ireland says she supports calls for the situation of undocumented Irish people there to be regularised.

Ambassador Claire Cronin, who has family roots in Carrowmena, Greencastle is currently on a visit to Donegal where she has been carrying out a number of engagements.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show, she said while the issue of the undocumented can only be resolved in the context of wider immigration reform, she does keep US officials briefed on what she is hearing in Ireland…………

