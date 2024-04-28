Taoiseach expected to address aggression towards gardaí and politicians at commemoration today

Abuse towards politicians and attacks on Gardaí are top of the agenda for the Taoiseach as he attends a memorial in Monaghan this lunchtime.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the death of a Senator, who was murdered by the IRA in 1974.

This afternoon’s events commemoration centre around a “man of peace” and yet there has been a lack of peace seen across the country in recent days.

Fine Gael Senator Billy Fox from Cortubber was only 34 when he was tragically struck down and he remains the only member of the Oireachtas to be killed during the Troubles.

During his speech today at the ceremony Simon Harris is expected to address the bomb threat on his party colleague and Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s house in Meath on Wednesday night that saw her husband and two young children evacuated.

He will also talk about attacks on Gardaí in light of the scenes in Newtownmountkennedy in his own county of Wicklow during a protest against the housing of asylum seekers.

Sheila Naughton at Billy Fox Memorial Park Monaghan.