Eoin Leonard on Scoil Mhuire’s fantastic National Cup winning performance



Scoil Mhuire Buncrana took their first national girls underage schools title in 20 years on Thursday, beating Presentation Secondary School, Thurles on penalties to be crowned FAI Schools U17 Junior champions.

The tie was locked at 0-0 for over 120 minutes at Dundalk’s Oriel Park, so spot kicks were required to find a winner.

It was the Inishowen side that held their nerve in sudden death to win 5-4 on penalties making trip back home a lot easier.

Manager and teacher with Scoil Mhuire Eoin Leonard told Oisin Kelly on The Score programme it was a fantastic performance by the girls who had to keep their nerve: