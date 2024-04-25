Derry man arrested in connection with interception of £42k worth of suspected drugs

A search has been conducted and a man arrested in Derry following the discovery of £42,000 worth of suspected drugs at the start of the month.

Police intercepted the parcel containing 3kg of suspected herbal cannabis on Tuesday the 2nd of April.

A search was then carried out in Beraghvale earlier today, which seen a 59-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number offences including importing a controlled drug and attempted possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.