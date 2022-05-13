Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bathing water quality at Lady’s Bay, Buncrana deemed to be ‘poor’

Lady’s Bay in Buncrana is one of two beaches in the country where the quality of bathing water ìs deemed to be poor. The other is in Balbriggan, Dublin.

It follows the publication of the EPA’s annual bathing water survey, which finds that generally, water quality continues to improve.

The EPA says the main sources of pollution affecting Lady’s Bay are the Buncrana waste water treatment plant, combined with stormwater overflows and surface run-off.

They acknowledge Irish Water is due to begin upgrade works at Westbrook pumping
station and the sewer network over the summer, with a larger capacity storm tank to be built at the waste water treatment plant.

In total, 21 beaches were assessed in Donegal. 17 are deemed to be excellent, while three ; Lisfannon, Rathmullan and Port Arthur in Derrybeg, are deemed to be good.

