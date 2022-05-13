HVC pilot scheme rolled out in Twin Towns

A high visibility road crossing pilot scheme is being rolled out in the Twin Towns this week.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar were selected for the pilot scheme as both towns have been identified

as high collision locations and having a history of pedestrian collisions.

Two High Visibility Pedestrian Crossings have been established in Ballybofey and two in Stranorlar.

A further location at the Glenfin Street junction is still under consideration.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says it’s about improving safety for both pedestrians and road users: