People in Buncrana are being urged to have their say on the future of the town, with a consultation event to take place on Monday week May 23rd in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel.

Donegal County Council will outline plans for the development of the Shore Front, and discuss the Buncrana Local Area plan, while architects will present designs for the new leisure centre.

Cathaoirleach Jack Murray is urging people to take part…………..