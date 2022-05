“Supply is the answer” to Ireland’s housing crisis, according to the Taoiseach.

It follows a recent report which showed rent prices continue to rise as well as supply becoming lowered. Rents in Donegal increased 22.7% to €857 according to the laste Daft.ie report.

Micheal Martin’s confirmed over 24,600 homes are to be completed this year, but adds it needs to be between 33,000 and 35,000 to meet demand.

The Taoiseach says the government is doing all it can to protect renters: