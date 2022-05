UCD picked up a first win of the season at the fifteenth time of asking at the cost of Finn Harps in the clash of the bottom two on Friday night in Ballybofey.

Liam Kerrigan’s late goal giving them a 1-nil win which closes the gap on Harps to two points.

Harps Manager Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty after the game that the visitors deserved the win: