GAA Results 13th-15th May 2022

Hurling League

Dungloe 0-07  V 2-15 Burt

Setanta 2-15 V 1-12 Buncrana

Division 1 League,
Aodh Ruadh BS 0-08 V 1-06 St Eunan’s

Kilcar 1-19 V 1-10 Glenswilly

Bundoran 3-09 V 3-17 Gaoth Dobhair

Termon 1-09 V 0-17 Naomh Conaill

Killybegs 1-08 V 0-09 Ardara

Division 2,
Buncrana 2-09 V 0-11 Milford

Fanad Gaels 0-13 V 0-10 Four Masters

Red Hughs 1-10 V 0-18 Dungloe

Moville 0-17 V 1-14 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Convoy 0-14 V 0-09 Letterkenny Gaels

Downings 0-24 V 0-09 St Naul’s

Naomh Columba 3-05 V  1-09Malin

Division 3 League,

Naomh Pdraig Lifford 0-06 V 0-12 Naomh Brd

Naomh Ultan 0-09 V 1-09 Burt

Urris 1-11 V 0-06 Carndonagh

Pettigo 0-07 V 6-17 Naomh Colmcille

St Eunan’s 1-08 V 2-14 Naomh Muire LR

