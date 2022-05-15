Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Junior Minister claims NMH church concerns are a “red herring”

A junior minister says it’s a ‘red herring’ to suggest the new National Maternity Hospital will have religious influence.

Niall Collins expects the cabinet to sign off on the 800 million euro project on Tuesday, despite concerns from the public.

Abortion rights groups have expressed concern that due to St Vincent’s Healthcare Group still owning the land the state is leasing from them to build the hospital, that services such as abortions may not be carried out there on religious grounds.

All ministers however say they are now satisfied with the plan, after assurances from St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, who’ll appear before the Oireachtas health committee tomorrow.

Fianna Fail Minister of State Niall Collins says the hospital will have no Church involvement…

