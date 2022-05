Finn Harps suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to UCD on Friday night at Finn Park.

Liam Kerrigan’s goal was the difference between the two sides as the students cut the deficit to Harps to just two points.

Derry City also tasted defeat when they lost 1-0 to Shamrock Rovers, Danny Mandroiu’s goal the difference between the sides.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action…