Premier Division title to be decider via play off as Bonagee draw & Kilmacrennan beat Convoy

Bonagee United and Kilmacrennan Celtic will have a play off to decide who will be crowned the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division title after the final day of the season threw up more drama.

Kilmacrennan beat Convoy 4-0 at home whilst Bonagee United drew 1-1 away to Kildrum Tigers.

Cody Brogan opened the scoring for Bonagee early in the second half before Oran McMackin levelled the tie.

The playoff will take place on Sunday 29th of May in Ballyare.

Diarmaid Doherty has the full time report…

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Cappry Rovers claimed a 4-1 win over Castlefin whilst Glenea United beat Donegal Town 2-1, with Keadue beating Drumkeen United 2-1.