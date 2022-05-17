Ballyshannon gardai investigating Bundoran assault

Gardaí are investigating an Main Street in Bundoran in the early hours of Sunday the 8th of May.

Between 12.55am and 1.10am, a man was assaulted by another man who was unknown to him.

The injured man had to attend hospital for the treatment of injuries he sustained, none of which are believed to be life threatening in nature. Gardai are anxious to hear from any witnesses, and in particular, from taxi drivers and other drivers who may have dash cam footage.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating, they can be contacted on 071-9858530.