Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ballyshannon gardai investigating Bundoran assault

Gardaí are investigating an Main Street in Bundoran in the early hours of Sunday the 8th of May.

Between 12.55am and 1.10am, a man was assaulted by another man who was unknown to him.

The injured man had to attend hospital for the treatment of injuries he sustained, none of which are believed to be life threatening in nature. Gardai are anxious to hear from any witnesses, and in particular, from taxi drivers and other drivers who may have dash cam footage.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating, they can be contacted on 071-9858530.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 May 2022
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Gardai investigate theft from business premises

17 May 2022
Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach warns UK government that unilateralism will not work

17 May 2022
nmh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Go ahead given by cabinet for National Maternity Hospital

17 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 May 2022
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Gardai investigate theft from business premises

17 May 2022
Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach warns UK government that unilateralism will not work

17 May 2022
nmh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Go ahead given by cabinet for National Maternity Hospital

17 May 2022
ballyshannon-garda-station-2-390x285
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon gardai investigating Bundoran assault

17 May 2022
oco avatar
News, Top Stories

42 complaints to Children’s Ombudsman from Donegal in 2021

17 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube