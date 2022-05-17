Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Go ahead given by cabinet for National Maternity Hospital

Cabinet has signed off on plans for the new National Maternity Hospital.

Ministers approved the governance deal at their meeting this morning which will see the hospital relocated from Holles St to the campus of St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The government faced concerns about the phrase ‘clinically appropriate’ as set out in the legal documents.

Speaking before that Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it’s to protect women’s healthcare……..

Ahead of the Cabinet decision Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan appealed to the government to allow more time to scrutinise the deal, and introduce a number of changes……………..

