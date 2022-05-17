Max McRae to take on Donegal Rally

The famous McRae name will be returning to the Donegal International Rally next month.

Max McRae, son of Alister, nephew to the great Colin and grandson of 1980 Donegal winner Jimmy, will depart Australia this summer to tackle a number of events including the race in Donegal on the third weekend in June.

Max who competes in the Australian Rally Championship in a production Subaru with Irish co-driver Mac Keirans, will run a Ford Fiesta Rally4 in Donegal that weekend.

After their visit to the county, Team McRae will head for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the McRae event at Knockhill and the Nicky Grist Stages in Wales driving Fiesta Rally2 and Rally3 cars.

Max told Dirtfish.com “I’ve grown up listening to Dad’s stories about Donegal and I just can’t wait to get over there and have a go for myself. I’ve watched some of the onboards on YouTube and the stages look amazing”