Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Max McRae to take on Donegal Rally

The famous McRae name will be returning to the Donegal International Rally next month.

Max McRae, son of Alister, nephew to the great Colin and grandson of 1980 Donegal winner Jimmy, will depart Australia this summer to tackle a number of events including the race in Donegal on the third weekend in June.

Max who competes in the Australian Rally Championship in a production Subaru with Irish co-driver Mac Keirans, will run a Ford Fiesta Rally4 in Donegal that weekend.

After their visit to the county, Team McRae will head for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the McRae event at Knockhill and the Nicky Grist Stages in Wales driving Fiesta Rally2 and Rally3 cars.

Max told Dirtfish.com “I’ve grown up listening to Dad’s stories about Donegal and I just can’t wait to get over there and have a go for myself. I’ve watched some of the onboards on YouTube and the stages look amazing”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 May 2022
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Gardai investigate theft from business premises

17 May 2022
Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach warns UK government that unilateralism will not work

17 May 2022
nmh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Go ahead given by cabinet for National Maternity Hospital

17 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 May 2022
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Gardai investigate theft from business premises

17 May 2022
Trouble+afoot+at+Stormont+
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach warns UK government that unilateralism will not work

17 May 2022
nmh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Go ahead given by cabinet for National Maternity Hospital

17 May 2022
ballyshannon-garda-station-2-390x285
News, Top Stories

Ballyshannon gardai investigating Bundoran assault

17 May 2022
oco avatar
News, Top Stories

42 complaints to Children’s Ombudsman from Donegal in 2021

17 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube