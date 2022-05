The Taoiseach says the EU and British government need to engage in talks over the Northern Ireland protocol.

It comes as the British Foreign minister Liz Truss will outline in the House of Commons how the UK plans to change the post-Brexit trade deal in a bid to restore power sharing at Stormont.

Michael Martin says there is a path to resolution over the issues………….

The UK’s Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, insists the post-Brexit trade deal can’t stay as it is……….