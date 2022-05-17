Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
UK Government to introduce Troubles Amnesty legislation this evening

 

The Sinn Fein leader says that UK Government plans to implement an amnesty for Troubles-related killings, in return for co-operation in a Police panel investigation, are “akin to a rogue state”.

The British Government is set to introduce the legislation this evening, and are also planning to ban any and all civil action from victims of Troubles atrocities against their perpetrators.

Speaking in the Dail, Mary Lou McDonald says that the proposals are outrageous, and that the Stormont house agreement has now been “shredded” by the UK:

Meanwhile the Taoiseach Michael Martin says that the UK Government’s plans are regrettable – and he says the very least victims deserve is full accountability for crimes committed during the Troubles…

