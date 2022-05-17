Whyte & Goel through to finals weekend in Carlow

Ronan Whyte and Aman Goel will return to Carlow next weekend as the Donegal duo qualified for the final phase of the Irish Senior Snooker Championships.

Both players played some great snooker last weekend to qualify for the final stages.

In the last 16 on Saturday 21st May, Whyte will play the No. 7 seed Noel Landers while Goel will go up against the No.2 seed in Ryan Cronin.

The most prestigious event on the Irish snooker calendar is being played at SBI HQ Academy Of Excellence in Carlow and concludes on Sunday 22nd May when the champion will be crowned.