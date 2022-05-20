Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Coveney and Truss meet in Turin as Taoiseach visits Belfast

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will meet with the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on the margins of a Council of Europe meeting in Turin today.

The two will discuss the current impasse around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Separately the Taoiseach will meet party leaders in Belfast, where discussions will focus on the formation of the Stormont Executive and the functioning of the Assembly.

Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews says it’s crucial that discussions continue in an effort to break the deadlock…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

failte ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

IHF and Failte Ireland urge people to consider careers in hospitality

20 May 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney and Truss meet in Turin as Taoiseach visits Belfast

20 May 2022
mary lou eddie
Audio, News, Top Stories

Time to prepare for a United Ireland – McDonald

20 May 2022
buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Major Buncrana public consultation event taking place on Monday

20 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

failte ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

IHF and Failte Ireland urge people to consider careers in hospitality

20 May 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney and Truss meet in Turin as Taoiseach visits Belfast

20 May 2022
mary lou eddie
Audio, News, Top Stories

Time to prepare for a United Ireland – McDonald

20 May 2022
buncrana entrance
News, Top Stories

Major Buncrana public consultation event taking place on Monday

20 May 2022
Padraig MacLochlain
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn slams Government over Carbon Tax increase

20 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News on Thursday, May 19th

19 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube