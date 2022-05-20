Coveney and Truss meet in Turin as Taoiseach visits Belfast

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will meet with the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on the margins of a Council of Europe meeting in Turin today.

The two will discuss the current impasse around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Separately the Taoiseach will meet party leaders in Belfast, where discussions will focus on the formation of the Stormont Executive and the functioning of the Assembly.

Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews says it’s crucial that discussions continue in an effort to break the deadlock…………