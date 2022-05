The Blue Flag which was lost in Lisfannon some years ago has not been regained as problems with sewage in the area remain.

Buncrana based Cllr Rena Donaghey is anxious that this is resolved, as well as the issues in nearby Lady’s Bay, which saw the beach on the Shore Front given a water quality reading of ‘poor’ in the latest EPA report on bathing water quality.

In the case of Lisfannon, Cllr Donaghey says the answer is clear……….