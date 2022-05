An Inishowen councillor says in some cases, efforts to attract members of the diaspora home to live are being thwarted by planning regulations that make little or no sense in a local context.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan was speaking during a discussion on planning at a meeting of Inishowen Municipal District, which was told that more applications were processed and received there than anywhere else last year.

Cllr Crossan say decisions made in Dublin are having an adverse impact on Donegal……….