Fourteen beaches in County Donegal win Blue Flags in 2022 awards

The list of Ireland’s Blue Flag and Green Coast award beaches has been released for 2022.

There are a total of fourteen Blue Flag beaches and marinas in County Donegal, unchanged from last year.

The beaches at Bundoran, Carrickfinn, Downings, Fintra, Killahoey, Marble Hill, Murvagh, Naran, Portsalon, Rossnowlagh and Stroove all maintained their Blue Flags, as did Greencastle and Rathmullan marinas.

There were also four locations in County Donegal given the Green Coast award: Dooey Beach, Magheraroarty Beach, Drumnatinney and Ballyheirnan.

In total 95 locations in Ireland were given a Blue Flag this year, up two compared to 2021.