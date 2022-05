A group representing hotel owners estimates there are 9-thousand job vacancies in the sector.

The Irish Hotels Federation is encouraging people to consider a career in hospitality as Failte Ireland looks to attract new staff to the tourism industry.

Almost 25 percent of people employed in the tourism sector in 2019 worked in hotels and guest houses.

President of the Irish Hotels Federation, Denyse Campbell, says there are jobs available in all parts of the country……….