Drogheda United extended their gap over Finn Harps and the relegation play off spot thanks to their 3-1 win over Finn Harps.

Conor Tourish gave Harps the lead before goals from Evan Weir, Adam Foley and Darragh Nugent sealed the three points for Drogs.

Former Finn Harps captain now Drogheda United player Keith Cowan spoke with Dan Bannon after the game…