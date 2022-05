A Donegal Deputy has criticised the Government over the disproportionate impact Carbon Tax increases and the rising cost of fuels has had on people in Donegal.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn raised the issue in the Dail earlier this week, during a debate on providing a “Just Transition” to combat the climate crisis.

Deputy MacLochlainn says that people in Donegal are tired of being “lectured to” regarding the environment – when they have been given no alternatives to change by Government…